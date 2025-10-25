Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

