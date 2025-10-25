Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Oracle were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.