AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,124.17.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $929.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $940.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

