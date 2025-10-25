Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.63 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $268.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.