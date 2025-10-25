Curio Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $377.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.72 and a 200-day moving average of $319.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

