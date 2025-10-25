Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 183.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $281.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.16.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

