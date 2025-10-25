Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,505,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $236,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.77 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

