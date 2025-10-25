Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $622.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $604.92 and a 200-day moving average of $566.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $623.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

