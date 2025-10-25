Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.320-7.380 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

