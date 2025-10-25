Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 2,084 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 529,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE WFC opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

