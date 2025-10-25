Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.9% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $219.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

