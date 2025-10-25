The Progressive Corporation $PGR Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1,885.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.40.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,778 shares of company stock worth $31,683,756. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $218.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

