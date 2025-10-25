State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

