CNB Bank Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $333.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $334.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

