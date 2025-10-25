NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

