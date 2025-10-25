City State Bank Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after buying an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

