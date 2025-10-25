Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.