SSA Swiss Advisors AG Purchases Shares of 18,295 Fiserv, Inc. $FI

SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 366.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $265,769,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BTIG Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Fiserv stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $117.84 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

