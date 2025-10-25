Aspen Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Aspen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

