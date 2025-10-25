PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

