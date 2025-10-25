UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UNH opened at $362.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.97. The firm has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

