Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

