Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $465,000 Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 184,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 175,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,562,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,759,000 after purchasing an additional 894,027 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Bank of America stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

