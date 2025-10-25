AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $13.56 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE HD opened at $386.83 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average is $379.19.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

