Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

