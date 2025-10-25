Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $306.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.61. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.