Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.9% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $546.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.02.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.32.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,500,332 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

