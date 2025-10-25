Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $381.86 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.73.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

