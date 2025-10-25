Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Lowered by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

