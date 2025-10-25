Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,499 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $45,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.