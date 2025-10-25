NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Buys 960 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $188.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.69. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

