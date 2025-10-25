Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 17,881 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

