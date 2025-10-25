Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 962 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

