Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 6,326 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Galvan Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE UPS opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

