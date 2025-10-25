408 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after buying an additional 256,806 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $473.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

