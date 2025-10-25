Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Shares of AMD opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $253.39. The stock has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

