Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $252.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.65.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

