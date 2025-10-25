Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.1% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 47.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $439.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

