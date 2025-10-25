Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,777 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 28,080.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

