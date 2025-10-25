Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 128,009.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 103,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 103,688 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

PLTR opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

