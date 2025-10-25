Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $683.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $671.78 and a 200-day moving average of $697.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

