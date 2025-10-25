iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

