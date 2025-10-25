SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $602.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

