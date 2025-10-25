Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:CB opened at $281.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.86. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.16.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

