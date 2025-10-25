Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3%

Blackstone stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.71%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

