Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

