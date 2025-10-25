Curio Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 37,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 170,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $75.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

