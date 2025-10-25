Curio Wealth LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 70,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LMT opened at $485.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.