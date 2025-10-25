Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $53,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,579,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,529 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 768,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $101.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,548,337 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

