Curio Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VV stock opened at $312.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $313.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

